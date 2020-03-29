Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Keeping Calm With ‘Anxiety Through the Roof’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

Country star Miranda Lambert opened up about her life with husband Brendan McLoughlin during the coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram post on Friday. She said the couple are trying to keep a “feeling of peace” even though her anxiety is “still through the roof.” The two are self-isolating at Lambert’s Nashville home and, based on the photos the 36-year-old shared, they are doing the best they can.

“I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this,” Lambert wrote in the caption to her first post on the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be. Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home.”

After understanding that her immediate future would involve staying home, Lambert found some “feeling of peace,” even though “my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof.” To keep her mind off the situation, she has started working on farm projects she could not get to before and was having “some pretty cool virtual happy hours” with her friends and family.

“Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out (some virtual classes but not enough [Bambi Watt] [Willow Pilates Studio]) spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly,” Lambert wrote. “Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers.”

Lambert also had some good news for fans, revealing that she is working on new songs. She is even “text writing” a cowgirl song with Ronnie Dunn.

“Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out,” Lambert continued. “The baby chicks are about to move into their new coop and that’s about all the news we have around here for the time being. We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam.”

Lambert also revealed one of her friends recently had a baby and she hopes to meet him soon. In the meantime, she did have some happy news after receiving wine from her Red 55 Winery with a note from her parents, along with “freshly canned salsa, apple butter, Paw Paws bbq sauce, and a note on napkin.”

“I do feel safe now knowing that even though they are over 600 miles away I’m connected to all of them,” Lambert concluded. “Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home.”

Lambert will next be seen on the Academy of Country Music’s upcoming special ACM Presents: Our Country, which the Academy put together after its awards show was postponed until September. The special will feature more than a dozen country music stars performing their hits from home and will air in CBS Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

The other performers include Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Shania Twain.

