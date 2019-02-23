Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Ex’s Fiancee Is Reportedly ‘Mortified’ After His Wedding

Miranda Lambert’s new husband has some explaining to do. A few days after announcing that she married Brendan McLoughlin, Carol Bruno, the mother of McLoughlin’s ex-fiancée, Jackie Bruno, says that Jackie was “mortified” to hear the news.

“[Jackie] just wants to say that he’s just a lying, cheating, no good piece of garbage,” Carol Bruno told Us Weekly, claiming that the New York City police officer had been leading “a secret double life.”

Bruno told Us Weekly that while McLoughlin was engaged to her daughter, Jackie, he was also seeing another woman, Kaihla Rettinger, who gave birth to McLoughlin’s son just three days after he met Lambert on the set of Good Morning America in November.

“He was at my house and ate dinner with her father and I at our house almost every night while his pregnant baby mama was at his place,” Bruno told Us Weekly, who confirmed that McLoughlin welcomed son Lincoln with Rettinger.

She added that Jackie and McLoughlin were together for “almost two years” and engaged for “a few months.”

“He told her to keep it [the engagement] quiet because he knew about the baby on the way,” Carol claimed. “He’s just a lying, cheating, conniving, narcissistic [person].”

As previously reported, Lambert, 35, announced last week that she and McLoughlin, 28, tied the knot in a surprise wedding.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, alongside the hashtag “the one” and a heart emoji.

A representative for the singer said that the nuptials occured “a while ago.”

The newlyweds showed off their wedding rings while in New York City over the weekend, walking hand-in-hand in SoHo. McLoughlin works as police officer in the New York Police Department’s Midtown South Precinct.

Shortly after Lambert announced their union, news surfaced that McLoughlin recently welcomed a baby boy with Rettinger, as did news about his previous engagement to Jackie Bruno. The engagement reportedly ended when Rettinger messaged Jackie to let her know that she was seven months pregnant with McLoughlin’s child.

McLoughlin’s son was born on Nov. 5, three days after he met the “Tin Man” singer on the set of GMA. PEOPLE reports that McLoughlin spent Thanksgiving with Rettinger and his newborn. Although it’s not clear if he and Rettinger were romantically involved, a source claimed that there was an “overlap” between Rettinger and Lambert, with the insider adding that McLoughlin had a “history of cheating.”

McLoughlin and Lambert reportedly met when Lambert and her group Pistol Annies performed on GMA, where McLoughlin has been spotted keeping the peace while the morning show tapes.