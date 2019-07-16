Miranda Lambert Hints She Has ‘Something Else up Her Sleeve’ This Week Besides New Music

We already know Miranda Lambert is dropping her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” this Thursday, but now she is hinting fans can expect something else that day as well. The singer dropped a big hint on social media, teasing another announcement.

Incase y’all missed the news, I’ve got a new song “It All Comes Out in the Wash” premiering this Thursday at 6am ET! And…I just may have something else up my sleeve for y’all that day too…😏

Stay tuned ➡️ https://t.co/FEuV4s8bcF pic.twitter.com/2yPWdZ0lv5 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 15, 2019

“In case y’all missed the news, I’ve got a new song ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ premiering this Thursday at 6am ET!” Lambert wrote alongside a photo of her drinking from a straw in a plastic bottle. “And…I just may have something else up my sleeve for y’all that day too…[wink emoji].

Stay tuned.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Lambert’s original announcement of the song, she shared a snippet of the tune, along with a video of her singing into a rotary telephone.

Y’all! My new single “It All Comes Out In The Wash” comes out next THURSDAY JULY 18th! #putthatsuckeronspin (Also stay tuned for some awesome new things with the legendary @EllenVUnwerth 😜) Written by yours truly and the Love Junkies! @lorimckennama @lizrose06 #hillarylindsey pic.twitter.com/mK9E6Colbf — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 11, 2019

Lambert has yet to announce a release date for her new album, but she does say it will be unlike anything her fans have heard from her before, in part because of her decision to use rock producer Jay Joyce for the project.

“It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up … [It] does have a little rock vibe to it.”

It’s been almost three years since Lambert released The Weight of These Wings, and much has happened to her since then, including her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin.

“I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert,” said the singer.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” drops Thursday, July 18, at 6 a.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM