Miranda Lambert Hints Her Future Could Include Broadway and Movies

Miranda Lambert has already accomplished more than almost any other country artist, but there’s still more that she wants to do. The 36-year-old reveals she has other aspirations, ones that could show off more of her talents than just the concert stage.

“I have so many dreams left. I’m starting to set a new set of goals for myself, and more of them are personal now than they ever were, because I was so career-driven early on,” Lambert told ABC via Taste of Country. “I would like to write for a Broadway musical, I think that would be a cool thing that I’ve never done before.”

Lambert also isn’t opposed to a movie, especially if it was an animated film that she got to voice behind the scenes. “Also maybe a voiceover in a cartoon movie, maybe a little redneck fish in Nemo or something,” she added. “Whatever they’ll have me do.”

For now, Lambert is spending time promoting her Wildcard album, which will include the Wildcard Tour, which kicks off in January. The record takes Lambert back to her early years, while also opening up about the changes that have happened in her personal and professional life since then.

“Life takes its turns where it will and sometimes they’re not your favorite turns, but being a songwriter, I can use those life experiences sort of as therapy,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “I’m so thankful for that, because I think it really is a healing process too. But definitely coming out of The Weight of These Wings into Wildcard is a totally different vibe and kind of feels like a little bit of the old me.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever strayed from, 2005 is when my first song record came out, Kerosene, and I don’t think I’m really that different at all,” she added with a laugh. “Now, I might just have calmed down just a bit.”

If Lambert does delve into acting, chances are the new chapter will come out in her music.

“I definitely think whatever’s going on in my life is reflected in my music all the time,” Lambert maintained. “The best part of country music in general though, we tell our stories no matter what they are. So having some happier, more hopeful songs on this record is definitely a reflection of getting happy in life.”

Download Wildcard and find tour dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill