Miranda Lambert Flashes Smile in Dreamy New Photo

Miranda Lambert is all smiles in her latest photo shared to social media! The singer posted a new photo on Instagram, supporting her Idyllwind clothing line.

“Do what makes your heart sing,” Lambert shared on Instagram. “[Idyllwind] is for all of the dreamers out there.”

The Idyllwind brand has already earned plenty of fans, including Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, who wrote, “I love mine so much,” in response to Lambert’s post.

Lambert created Idyllwind almost a year ago, as a way to share her own eclectic style with her fans.

“It has a vintage vibe with a fashion edge,” Lambert told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “We wanted to build something comfortable with great quality — clothes and boots you can wear on the road, hanging out and a few showstoppers for going out, too.”

Lambert’s success has certainly afforded her the ability to buy whatever she wants, but she created Idyllwind for both her famous friends and those who aren’t celebrities.

“I always loved the way clothes can express the women underneath — how it makes them feel and move,” explained the singer. “I wanted to create a brand of products that made women feel badass while doing ordinary or extraordinary things … All types — country girls, city girls — it’s really about attitude.”

The 35-year-old will likely don a gown for the upcoming ACM Awards, where she is nominated for both Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year, for her “Drowns the Whiskey” with Jason Aldean. But when she isn’t on a red carpet, Lambert’s style is definitely not fancy.

“I am a jeans, T-shirt, cowboy boots kind of gal,” Lambert acknowledged. “But I also like my cozy clothes for lounging around the farm.”

It’s unclear how much time Lambert is spending on her 400-acre farm these days, after marrying New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. The couple wed on Jan. 26, but did not announce the nuptials until Feb. 16. McLoughlin reportedly must remain a resident in New York City, in order to continue working for the NYPD.

Lambert will be in Nashville next week, when she is scheduled to perform, both by herself and with Pistol Annies, for Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert. She will then head to Las Vegas to perform a duet with George Strait at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Photo Credit: Getty images / C Flanigan