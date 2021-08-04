✖

Miranda Lambert recently dropped a Telemitry-helmed remix of her song "Tequila Does," and she's now shared a video to match, debuting the colorful clip on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The video for the dance track is a rainbow-hued pool party starring some of Lambert's friends and family including her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, his brothers, Lambert's brother, Luke, and his husband, Marc.

The group starts out by a pool in a trailer park where Lambert's trusty trailer Wanda the Wanderer is parked before the singer heads out to a dock where she hands out tequila shots and eyes her husband as he oils up his abs. Next up is a ride on a tractor wagon, where Lambert sits in a lawn chair and waves a fan while she sings. While the song name-checks tequila brands like Casamigos and Patrón, the videos sees Lambert and co. sipping on unbranded bottles that simply read "tequila" as they keep the party going. The celebration continues into the night, when the group takes turns hitting a tequila bottle-shaped piñata and dancing around a fire.

Lambert shared in a press release that she had sent the remix of the song to Luke to see what he and Marc thought. "They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there," she said, via Yahoo! News. "It’s so much fun, I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot it at my vintage trailer park."

Luke recalled, "When Miranda played the remix for me and my husband Marc, we instantly loved it, so of course we jumped at the chance to bring our best friends to Nashville to be in the video. We had such a blast! By the end of the night, we forgot cameras were rolling. The tequila certainly helped!"

Lambert added on Instagram that director Reid Long was her first call "because he has filmed a lot of live stuff for us on the road and I knew it would feel a lot like that. Just capturing fun moments. I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!" The Texas native wrote "Tequila Does" with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for her 2019 album Wildcard and the song was remixed by DJ Telemitry, who also appears in the music video. McLoughlin previously starred in his wife's video for her single "Settling Down," which premiered last year.