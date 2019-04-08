Why Miranda Lambert Fans Think Her ACM Awards Performance Slammed Blake Shelton

On Sunday night, Miranda Lambert hit the ACM Awards stage to perform a medley of some of her biggest hits, which included songs like the fiery “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead” and “White Liar.”

When she got to “Little Red Wagon,” a song originally performed by Audra Mae and included on Lambert’s 2014 album Platinum, there was some instant shade detected, with the star seemingly getting in a jab at ex-husband Blake Shelton, who was sitting in the audience.

While the original lyrics to the song read, “You only love me for my big sun glasses / And my Tony Lomas / I live in Oklahoma,” Lambert changed the last part of the line to sing “I got the hell out of Oklahoma,” which many took as a dig at Shelton.

The fact @mirandalambert actually said I got the hell out of Oklahoma 😂😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Kgxa2FpWk0 — Lindale Tx Ran Fan (@Ranfan1997) April 8, 2019

During the pair’s marriage, they lived together in Oklahoma, Shelton’s home state. While Lambert has been changing the line in live shows for some time now, this would have been the first time she’s done so in front of her ex, save for the fact that Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, reportedly got up during a commercial break and missed Lambert’s performance, according to InTouch.

For her time on stage, Lambert pulled out all the stops, wearing a black sequined jumpsuit with stomach cutouts and a pair of spiked black heels as she showed off her strong stage presence while running through through her medley of hits.

Fans instantly began discussing the performance on Twitter, with several praising the star for her sassy edit to her song’s lyrics.

HAHAHAHAHA MIRANDA LAMBERT SINGING “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” AT THE ACMS IS A MOOD — Allie ⚡️🌵🦄 (@_alliereichert) April 8, 2019

“Miranda Lambert just sang ‘got the hell out of Oklahoma’ with Blake Shelton in the room and I have so much respect,” one wrote.

Miranda Lambert said “I got the hell outta Oklahoma” while Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were in the audience #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/dybonYBoCl — Joe (@iJoeJoee) April 8, 2019

Others weren’t exactly thrilled with Lambert’s lyric change.

“Miranda Lambert got the hell out of Oklahoma bc she was kicked the hell out of Oklahoma,” wrote one Twitter user.

Can we all just agree that @mirandalambert is petty and childish? Oklahoma doesn’t miss you honey. #ACMawards — chanceynicole✌🏼 (@chanfrost2) April 8, 2019

Some wondered why Lambert would throw shade at all, considering the fact that she arrived at the show with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Not sure I understand the shade @mirandalambert just threw…aren’t you remarried and happy…or no?? #ACMawards — Cass Pritchett (@Vandebelt89) April 8, 2019

