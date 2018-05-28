Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker Reportedly Want a Baby Together

Miranda Lambert and her married boyfriend, Evan Felker, are reportedly already thinking about having kids together.

The country star began dating Felker earlier this year when his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, opened for her for a few shows on tour. Many fans were appalled to see Felker rushing through his divorce to make his romance with Lambert legitimate, but now the two musicians reportedly have a reason to get more serious.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source close to the newly minted couple told reporters from Life & Style that they’re already hoping to have kids in the near future.

“While it’s only early days in her relationship with Evan, Miranda would love to have a baby with him,” the insider said. “Miranda would like him to be divorced first, but the truth is she doesn’t really care that it’s not official yet. She’s really happy with Evan and sees herself building a life and a family with him.”

The two 34-year-olds have been together since February. Felker’s wife, Staci, was not shy about her heartbreak, calling out both Felker and Lambert in cryptic social media posts. Though she and Felker were married for only about 17 months, they have reportedly been in a relationship for five years, and she was not prepared to let it go just like that.

“PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you,” she wrote over a tear-streaked selfie on Instagram when the break-up first went public. She hasn’t made the proceedings easy on Felker, either. On Feb. 28, she contested his court filings, arguing that the couple had been separated before he began seeing Lambert. Staci claimed that Felker abandoned her, and asked the judge to make him pay alimony and cover her attorney fees.

All the while, Lambert has reportedly had motherhood on her mind. The source said that she is not necessarily waiting for the divorce to be settled before trying for a baby.

“If Evan’s divorce ends up being drawn out and she were to get pregnant, she could give birth before it’s finalized and actually have a baby with a married man,” the source added. “Miranda is longing for a family of her own.”

The break-up was further complicated when Lambert’s other exes cropped up to remind fans that she has a history of coming between married couples. Blake Shelton, in particular, seemed to go after Lambert on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma,” he tweeted.