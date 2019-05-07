Miranda Lambert Encourages Fans to Register for MuttNation March at CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation March at CMA Fest is only a month away, and the singer is encouraging all of her fans, even the ones who can’t make it to Nashville, to participate in the annual event.

Just one month until the #MuttNationMarch takes over downtown Nashville!!! Register now to march with Miranda to help shelter pets: https://t.co/8fpXzvIkfx And if you can’t be in Nashville, register for the “virtual march” to get a t-shirt and participate from home! – Team ML pic.twitter.com/7APLEcGIH3 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 7, 2019

“Just one month until the #MuttNationMarch takes over downtown Nashville!!! Register now to march with Miranda to help shelter pets,” read the tweet. “And if you can’t be in Nashville, register for the ‘virtual march’ to get a t-shirt and participate from home!”

Lambert previously announced she was bringing the MuttNation March back to CMA Fest, in honor of the non-profit’s tenth anniversary.

“This year is @muttnation’s 10th Anniversary and we’re bringing back the #MuttNationMarch presented by @tractorsupply to kick-off #CMAfest and Celebrate,” Lambert captioned the video, which showed footage of last year’s event. “The more people that march, the more dogs we can help! Register at MuttNation.com.”

We are THRILLED to announce we’ll be kicking off our annual adoption drive at #CMAfest with @mirandalambert and the 2019 MuttNation March! Bring your pup(s) and walk with us to celebrate 10 Years of MuttNation! 💗 #muttnationmarch Sign up here: https://t.co/BfYa0TAyyE pic.twitter.com/jRfumUfsj5 — Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation (@MuttNation) April 24, 2019

Lambert and her mother, Beverly, started MuttNation in 2009, to help support shelters, promote adoption and help in times of natural disaster and other needs.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert previously said about MuttNation. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

After a decade of running MuttNation, the singer has learned that she can rely on her loyal fans to help support a cause that she is so passionate about.

“My fans always amaze me with their compassion and generosity,” Lambert boasted. “Knowing so many of us share this love for shelter pets adds another special connection between us and when I get to hear some of the fans’ stories about their rescues, it always touches my heart.”

To register for the MuttNation March, either in person or online, visit their website.

CMA Fest will occur June 6 to 9 in downtown Nashville. Lambert and her trio, Pistol Annies, will both perform. More information can be found at CMAFest.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond