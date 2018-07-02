Miranda Lambert Embraces Love of Horses Before Bandwagon Tour Begins

Miranda Lambert will soon hit the road with Little Big Town, to co-headline their The Bandwagon Tour. But before her weekends are completely booked with shows, the 34-year-old took time to enjoy one of her favorite passions: horses.

“With the #bandwagontour rehearsals under way and the tour starting in less than 2 weeks, I decided to spend my last weekend off on one of my other passions,” Lambert shared in a post on Instagram. “Gypsy Vanner’s. I got to show with some great people and amazing horses at the Feathered Horse Classic in Clemson SC. It has been one of the best weekends of all time. My horses performed well and I smiled so much my face hurts.

“I am still green and have so much to learn but I’ve come a long way in 4 years,” she continued. “And thanks to my team and friends we left with ribbons, memories and a few reserve champion titles!!! It’s just a reminder to take time out for what you love and what recharges you. I can’t wait until the next one. But until then I’ll see y’all on the road! (More pics in my stories. I’m a proud horse mom) #gyspsyvanner #geton #FlyingPistolsRanch”

This isn’t the Texas native’s first time to post about horses. Lambert previously shared a picture of her horse, Ellie, adding that the animal served as inspiration for her Idyllwind fashion line.

My friend Ellie and I spent some time appreciating the colors of summer in TN this weekend. She teaches me something about myself every ride. She is the inspiration behind @Idyllwind. Strength. Kindness. Sensitivity. Beauty. Fire. Power. Happiness. #horsepower #newstuffcomingsoon pic.twitter.com/V1FMysv7jH — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 25, 2018

“My friend Ellie and I spent some time appreciating the colors of summer in TN this weekend,” wrote Lambert. “She teaches me something about myself every ride. She is the inspiration behind @Idyllwind. Strength. Kindness. Sensitivity. Beauty. Fire. Power. Happiness. #horsepower #newstuffcomingsoon”

Lambert created the Idyllwind fashion line to help women find affordable clothes for their everyday lives.

“It has a vintage vibe with a fashion edge,” Lambert told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “We wanted to build something comfortable with great quality — clothes and boots you can wear on the road, hanging out and a few showstoppers for going out, too.”

“I always loved the way clothes can express the women underneath — how it makes them feel and move,” she added. “I wanted to create a brand of products that made women feel badass while doing ordinary or extraordinary things … All types — country girls, city girls — it’s really about attitude.”

The Bandwagon Tour kicks off on July 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows at MirandaLambert.com.

