Miranda Lambert Reveals Her ‘Deal Breaker’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert married husband Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019, but according to the singer, there was one thing she had to be sure about before getting serious with the NYPD officer.

“When I first met him, I realized I looked a little bit like a crazy dog lady,” Lambert told Taste of Country. “Which is fine with me, because that’s what I am. I was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like dogs, that’s kind of a deal-breaker.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lucky for her, McLoughlin didn’t mind one bit. “He actually loves them to death,” Lambert revealed of her nine pups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 31, 2019 at 6:48pm PDT

Lambert and McLoughlin reside with their many animals on a farmhouse outside of Nashville, where the couple officially lives after previously splitting time between Nashville and New York City, though they often travel to the Big Apple together. Along with dogs, the farmhouse is also home to several horses, cats and rabbits.

Lambert’s love for animals is one of her biggest passions in life, and to help raise awareness, she started her own foundation, the MuttNation Foundation, with her mom, Beverly in 2009.

“When you finally get to a place in your career, where people are paying attention you have to decide what you wanna use your platform for,” the Texas native told PopCulture.com. “And I just knew right away it was gonna be dogs. I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life and strays and people just dumping them off. I grew up in the country so my mom and I started Mutt Nation. And it was just kind of a mom and pop operation and now we’re 10 years later, four million dollars later, and thousands of dogs adopted.”

“We’ve done so much but I also feel like we’re just getting started,”‘ she added. “You know I feel like there’s so much work ahead of us. But we’ve been able to help with natural disasters and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything and that’s why we wanted to start it because we wanted control of where the money that we raise could go to.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer