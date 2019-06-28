Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Couples’ Snap With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert has been married to husband Brendan McLoughlin for around six months, and the singer has slowly started sharing more about life with her husband, an NYPD officer.

On Thursday, she gave a nod to McLoughlin’s profession with her latest photo of the pair, sharing a sweet snap of the duo standing on a rooftop in what is presumably New York City, their arms around each other as they smiled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“NYPDA,” Lambert wrote along with a blue heart emoji.

Several of Lambert’s fellow country stars weighed in on the photo, including Brandi Carlile, whose comment is the most-liked message under the photo and reads, “Good lord that mans face…”

“Love it!” wrote Randy Houser, while Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild shared a string of kissing emojis and songwriter Shane McAnally commented, “Caption [check].”

Lambert also gave her followers a look at the rooftop the couple was standing on in her Instagram Story, sharing a video of the space that panned in a circle to show off the view of the New York City skyline along with a few picturesque gazebos on the roof.

“Pretty City,” she wrote.

Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019 and now split their time between New York City and Nashville. The Texas native briefly opened up about her life in the Big Apple during a new interview with Rolling Stone, sharing that city life and her husband have had an influence on her upcoming album.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” she reflected. “Taking a break from the road. This [Chicago’s Country LakeShake Festival on Friday, June 21] the first time I will be on stage for a full show in a while, which is a good feeling. I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

The Texas native was referring to producer Jay Joyce, who she turned to help make her new project.

“It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place. Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up,” she explained, adding that her upcoming record “does have a little rock vibe to it.”

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM