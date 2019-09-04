Miranda Lambert Credits Husband Brendan McLoughlin With Making Her ‘Not Sad Anymore’

Miranda Lambert might love a good sad song, even though they no longer describe her feelings. At a recent show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the singer credited her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, with bringing the joy back into her life.

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!” she said from stage (via PEOPLE), while her husband watched her perform. “So even though I’m not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart, so I’m going to sing a sad one if you want to get sad with me.”

Lambert then launched in her award-winning song “Tin Man” from her 2016 The Weight of These Wings record, which reflected a largely challenging and unhappy time in Lambert’s life. But it’s her upcoming album, Wildcard, that returns Lambert to the happy and slightly sassy songs she is know for.

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings. And I also needed to have fun. There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time. With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

The Texan has already released a few songs from Wildcard, including “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” “Mess With My Head” and her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” which are good indicators of what we can expect from Lambert’s next project.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “Taking a break from the road … I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with [producer Jay Joyce], that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

Lambert will kick off her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 13, where she will likely quickly deflate any beach balls that might make it to stage. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

