Miranda Lambert Celebrates Mother’s 60th Birthday, Parents 40th Wedding Anniversary Alongside Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrated a pair of major milestones this past weekend, and were all smiles while attending the momentous events which honored her family. The “Little Red Wagon” singer and country megastar took to Instagram on Sunday to share snapshots of a family event, celebrating her mother’s 60th birthday.

In the five adorable photos, Lambert captioned how the family turned up to celebrate her mother turning 60, as well as her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary — “Texas style.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple headed on an adventurous water escapade during their time in Texas, while indulging in delicious food, with stops at the acclaimed Gristmill River Restaurant and Adobe Verde.

The outing comes just days after the couple wowed fans and fellow artists as they walked the blue carpet at the ACM Honors in Nashville, where Lambert received the Gene Weed Milestone Award.

“Thank you [ACM Awards] for an awesome night. I love the country music family and Nashville with all my heart. [Keith Urban] thank you for singing with me and inspiring me for so many years. Forever a fan!” the Grammy winner captioned a slew of photos, before gushing over her “hot cop” husband. “And to my hot date thanks for joining me on this crazy cool journey.”

Lambert has been making the most of her sunny summer with husband, McLoughlin. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share snapshots of a trip the couple took to Lake Tahoe, one of the U.S.’s hottest and most beloved freshwater lakes hugging the border of California and Nevada. Fans loved the snapshots, with many lighting up the comments section with admiration for the 35-year-old getting to spend some quality rest and relaxation, as well as living her best life.

Lambert and the 27-year-old NYPD officer have had a charming few months with newlywed bliss. Aside from tying the knot this past winter with the country star announcing the heartwarming news in a Valentine’s Day post shared to her social media, the couple has been enjoying their first year of marriage.

Photo credit: Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic/Getty