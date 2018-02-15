Miley Cyrus Puts a Country Twist on ‘Party in the U.S.A’

Miley Cyrus has firmly returned to her country roots, and the singer took her old songs into a new era with a recent performance for BBC Radio 1, which saw Cyrus perform an acoustic set in the backyard of her Rainbow Studios.

Clad in an oversized Elvis shirt and a pair of sparkling teal boots, Cyrus brought fans back to 2009 when she sang her hit “Party in the U.S.A.,” putting a country spin on the song with a pedal steel and stripped-down delivery.

The singer was backed by a band featuring a banjo and mandolin as well as two background vocalists, but her own voice took center stage as she belted out the infectious tune. The down-home performance echoes Cyrus’ current persona, which is one of many she has inhabited over the years.

Since getting her start on Hannah Montana, Cyrus has gone from Disney darling to twerking pop star to a more laid back singer-songwriter, which is where fans have found her on her new album, Younger Now, which was released on Sept. 29.

To celebrate the release, Cyrus recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a week, delivering powerful performances including a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting as well as a tribute to the late Tom Petty.

