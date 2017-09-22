Miley Cyrus Releases New Single Likely About Liam Hemsworth

From the sounds of Miley Cyrus‘ new music off her forthcoming record set to release this month, the 24-year-old’s sixth studio album promises to be quite confessional.

Cyrus has been taking to social media all week long to share sneak peek listens of the new album, Younger Now, releasing Sept. 29. On Thursday, she posted an image of herself all smiles, while wearing a vibrantly eclectic dress and sunhat in promotion of the new single, “Week Without You.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MOOD: Cuz (sic) [Week Without You] is officially OUT EVERYWHERE!” Cyrus captioned with heart emojis.

The latest track treads a traditional twangy, country-tinged sound and has her fantasizing about taking a week-long break from her love with the intention of “kissing other dudes” and “laying out in the sun” with her girls.

“If I spent a week without you, huh, I’d probably have so much fun,” Cyrus sings, though she admits later, “You know I’d miss you, baby.”

Fans were quick to post to social media that the track was most likely about Cyrus’ fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. But while Cyrus did not disclose any such information about the song, that didn’t stop publications from furthering their research.

Cosmopolitan drew comparisons between Cyrus and Hemsworth, ascertaining that the track is in fact about Hemsworth. The women’s lifestyle magazine pulled out proof from lyrics to real life situations during the time the two spent apart.

In one of the lyrics from the song, Cyrus sings, “Feels like I’ve known you since I was 7 years old,” referencing the time the two first met in 2009 while shooting The Last Song, eight years ago when Cyrus was just a teenager. The two dated as Cyrus grew up and out of the Disney spotlight.

“Week Without You” comes on the heels of Cyrus’ upcoming performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

Week without you is out everywhere!!!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Photo credit: Twitter / @cosmopolitan

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!