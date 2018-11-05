Mike Fisher Parodies Wife Carrie Underwood for Country Music Debut

Mike Fisher is throwing his hat into the country music ring, releasing a song in support of hunting lifestyle apparel company Catchin’ Deers that finds Fisher reveling in the thrill of the hunt.

Titled “Before She Bleats,” the track is a parody of Fisher’s wife, Carrie Underwood‘s, smash hit “Before He Cheats,” which was released back in 2005 and remains one of the American Idol winner’s most well-known songs.

The song details a hunter tracking a buck and managing to get a shot off after he hears a bleat, with the track receiving a hilarious boost due to the fact that the noise is an actual bleat from a deer rather than a human imitation.

“Well there he was right on her trail / so I settled on a shoulder and I let her sail,” Fisher sings. “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats.”

While Fisher’s vocal chops may not quite be up to those of his wife, the former NHL star gives the song everything he has, with the accompanying video featuring him driving a pickup truck before he heads to a field in classic country music video fashion.

The clips of Fisher are interspersed with footage of a hunter eyeing his prey as deer run across the screen.

Fisher had previously teased fans that he would be making a foray into music when he shared a snap of himself at the mic at a recording studio.

“I know you guys have been waiting a long time but new music is on the way!!” he wrote. “Stay tuned!”

Along with making a bid for country music stardom, Fisher is also preparing to become a father of two as Underwood is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.

While they haven’t yet revealed whether they’re expecting a boy or a girl, Underwood told E! News that she and Fisher do know whether their 3-year-old son Isaiah will be getting a brother or sister.

“I feel like everybody knows so much about us,” she said. “We just kinda want to keep a little secret for a while.”

The “Love Wins” singer added to Entertainment Tonight that they’ve also chosen a name for their upcoming arrival.

“We have picked out a name, but we’re keeping that to ourselves right now,” Underwood revealed, though she noted that she and her husband aren’t fully prepared for their new arrival quite yet.

“We’re fixing to move,” she explained. “I haven’t bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we’ll figure it out. We’re about to move so I’ll start buying stuff once we’re there. It’d be pointless to buy it and then move it.”

