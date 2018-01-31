Mike Fisher Returns to Nashville Predators: Carrie Underwood ‘Wanted Me to Do It’

Former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher couldn’t stay away from the ice in Smashville.

After walking away from the NHL last summer following 18 seasons playing professional hockey, the Predators announced Wednesday that Fisher would lace up his skates for the team once again.

“It’s great to be back,” Fisher told media during a press conference on Wednesday. “I think about the retirement and it always kind of bugged me guys that came out of retirement but, for whatever reason, I never really thought it was a possibility.”

“I watched the team a lot this year and was around a little bit… The more I thought about it, I really didn’t decide until recently, I just thought about the opportunity, how good this team is, thought a lot about the run last year and what could be,” he said.

Fisher took the ice on Wednesday morning at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, a first step toward rejoining the Preds as a top centerman. The veteran player intends to begin skating and training on his own before joining the gold team for practices.

Predators General Manager David Poile will look to sign a contract with Fisher before the February 26 trade deadline, allowing him to contribute to another potential playoff run for the franchise. In 2017, when Fisher captained the Preds, the team came within two victories of the Stanley Cup win — a feat that was admittedly tough for Fisher to walk away from.

“I believe this team is built to win and have a very good chance so that is part of the reason why I want to come back and compete and be a part of it. But we didn’t win last year and it was the best time of my career,” he said. “I believe that this year can be our year and that’s what I want to be a part of and have some fun.”

Fisher said his six months of retirement included spending time with his wife, country superstar Carrie Underwood, and their 3-year-old son Isaiah, fishing and adjusting to life without a strict schedule, but he — and his family — missed the thrill of the game.

“I asked my son and he’s like ‘no, no’ and I don’t even know if he knew what he was saying no to,” Fisher joked.

“To be honest, Carrie was — she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do. She wanted me to do it. And she’s usually right.. and people that I just had discussions with, watching their eyes light up and saying ‘That’d be cool.’ I had definitely the blessing from the family and they’re all pretty excited,” he continued.

While Fisher is headed back on the ice, Poile assured the team and press that he would be offering his skills and support to the Preds, but would not take back his position as team captain, which now belongs to defenseman Roman Josi.

“I believe I can contribute and play and come back and help this team,” Fisher added. “Whatever role that is, that remains to be seen, but I’m not really concerned about that.”

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette praised Fisher’s return to the club, as his presence is expected not only to help the team in a battle toward the playoffs, but to boost overall morale for the club.

“We’re getting a terrific person, we’re getting a lot of character put into our locker room, experience and leadership, and a terrific player,” Laviolette said. “Everybody’s really happy that Mike’s back.”

But Fisher’s return is expected to be short-lived; the player revealed his return to the Preds is “just for this year — that’s my plan.”

Fisher announced his retirement from hockey in August, citing his desire to spend more time with Underwood and their son. He previously played for the Nashville Predators from 2011 to 2017.