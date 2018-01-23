Mickey Gilley Stars in Seatbelt Ad Campaign Following Recent Car Crash

Every cloud has a silver lining, as they say, and for Mickey Gilley, he’s already found a way to turn his recent car accident into something positive. The 81-year-old, who suffered numerous injuries in the crash, has now partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

“Had I not been wearing my seatbelt, I’m sure I would’ve been ejected,” Gilley says. “My car rolled about three times over. I want to share my story with Tennesseans to encourage everyone in the South to take pride in wearing seatbelts, because seatbelts do save lives.”

In the video, Gilley encourages others to use his recent accident as a reminder of why seatbelts are so important.

“Because of this little thing called a seatbelt, I’m still with you,” Gilley says, sitting in a car. “January 3, I was on my way to Branson, Mo. with my son, Michael, on Highway 59, about 20 miles south of Lufkin, Texas. We collided with a Cadillac, a 2016 Cadillac. The car I was in flipped three times. It landed three times. I was hanging upside down.

“Because of this belt,” he continues, holding onto a seatbelt, “I’m still alive. This belt can save your life. It saved mine. It can save yours. Think about it. No matter how big you are, or how small you are, wear this belt. Click it. It could save your life. It saved mine. I was saved by the belt.”

As a result of the crash, Gilley had a fractured ankle, cracked rib and sternum and a broken shoulder. His injuries have not seemed to slow him down much; he has a full calendar of shows planned, including concerts in Florida, Mississippi and Texas. Dates are listed on his Facebook page.

Photo Credit: 117 Entertainment Group