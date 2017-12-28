Michael Ray Speaks Out Following His Arrest

Michael Ray didn’t necessarily have the holiday he hoped to have, but the support from his fans at least makes a difficult situation more bearable. The singer, who was arrested on Dec. 20 for DUI and drug possession, first issued a statement saying he was “so very sorry for the disappointment” his actions caused.

After reading kind words fans left on the social media platform, Kudoboard, Ray spoke out again, praising his fans for sticking with him through the trials of the past few weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WOW! This got me emotional while reading everyone of these notes from you all,” shares Ray. “I can’t thank you enough for the sweet words and this journey we are on together! I LOVE every single one of you! Thanks for an amazing 17 cant wait for next year!”

WOW! This got me emotional while reading everyone of these notes from you all. I can’t thank you enough for the sweet words and this journey we are on together! I LOVE every single one of you! Thanks for an amazing 17 cant wait for next year! https://t.co/uyOUEhhxdy — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) December 27, 2017

“Dad, since Day 1 you have had my 6 and I’ll always have yours… please send good vibes and prayers to my pops has he goes into open heart surgery this morning. Love you all!”

Dad Since Day 1 you have had my 6 and I’ll always have yours… please send good vibes and prayers to my pops has he goes into open heart surgery this morning. Love you all!

MR pic.twitter.com/r2ij5l0AVD — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) December 28, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram/MichaelRayMusic