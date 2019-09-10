Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Get Marriage License Ahead of Fall Nuptials

The wedding of Michael Ray and Carly Pearce is getting closer! The couple showed off their marriage license in an identical post on both of their social media pages, along with celebratory glasses of wine.

View this post on Instagram

“Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same,” they wrote, using the bride emoji and the hashtag#COUNTDOWNISON.”

Several of their famous friends were quick to chime in their congratulations to the future husband and wife, including Colton Underwood of The Bachelor, who simply wrote, “Goals.”

Kelsea Ballerini posted several heart emojis, while Runaway June‘s Hannah Mulholland used two smiling heart eye emojis. Brett Young‘s wife, Taylor, wrote “Congrats!!!” with Chad Michael Murray writing “Congrats!” as well.

It’s only been a little over a year since the singers announced they were dating, but Ray knew early on Pearce was “the one.”

“I remember going to her house, because our first date technically was hanging out in the kitchen, and drinking wine, listening to old country songs and it was just the most easiest conversation I’ve ever had,” Ray told PopCulture.com. “Just all these things connecting, and I remember going, ‘Wow, I’m in love with this girl.’ So then, she says ‘What do you like to do?’ And I was like ‘Well, this is when you can either lie and be cool, or tell her what you actually do.’”

Ray hesitated before admitting the truth to Pearce, afraid she wouldn’t share his affinity for his favorite venue, before finally blurting out the truth.

“I was like, ‘Well, I like to go to the Nashville Palace, by myself and listen to these old bands,’” Ray said, inviting Pearce to join him.

“We go the Palace and sit at the bar, and I was like, ‘Okay, how do I do this, because she’s getting the hint,’” said Ray. “I see this is happening, so I went to put my arm around her, and it was like at the moment when I put my arm around her chair, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to marry her.’ I knew that moment.”

The couple will have to squeeze the wedding around their busy tour schedules. Ray is on the road with both Old Dominion and Brantley Gilbert this fall, as well as a just-announced Real Friends Tour with Chris Janson. Pearce will wrap up her run with Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour on Oct. 11.

