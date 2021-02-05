Melissa Peterman Pulls out Her Best Reba McEntire Impression for 'HGTV House Party' in Exclusive Clip

✖

Melissa Peterman showed off her best Reba McEntire impression in a new episode of HGTV House Party, the new discovery+ show hosted by Loren Rusch and Brian Balthazar. In the episode, Peterman called her former Reba co-star McEntire the "kindest person on the planet." Peterman's full episode with Rusch and Balthazar will be available on the discovery+ streaming service on Friday, Feb. 5.

Peterman stopped by HGTV House Party purely as an HGTV fan, and the hosts jumped at the chance to pick her brain about working with McEntire. The actress and McEntire not only worked on the Reba sitcom but now host the new podcast Living & Learning. The first season launched in September on Spotify.

"She is the kindest person on the plant. I mean, I wish I had dirt. I like to make some stuff up," Peterman joked. She was asked if she could try an impression of McEntire, and Peterman jumped at the chance. "It's always like, 'Hey, this is Reba. Reba McEntire. You moron,'" Peterman said. She also shared how McEntire sounds whenever she says her name.

In Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, Peterman and the country superstar pick a topic they are interested in and interview experts or celebrity guests about the topic. For example, in one November episode, the topic was "Rejection," in which the two discussed how they have made it through personal and professional setbacks. The episode featured EGOT winner Rita Moreno, who discussed the obstacles she overcame while working in Hollywood. Another episode focused on "Manners" and included an interview with etiquette expert Myka Meier.

McEntire and Peterman have been friends for years, but it still was not easy to throw the podcast together. "It was a lot more work than I thought it was going to be, but after listening to the sessions that we've done already, I'm very proud of it. It's very entertaining — and educational," McEntire told PEOPLE in September.

HGTV House Party launched with discovery+ earlier this year and has already included several headline-making interviews. When Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa stopped by, he dropped a hint about his future wedding to Heather Rae Young. He said the couple would have a small wedding, and possibly in September. El Moussa is also starring in Tarek's Flip Side, which will be exclusively available on Discovery+.