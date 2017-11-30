Mel Tillis’ Family ‘Awed and Humbled’ by Fan Support

Country music legend Mel Tillis was laid to rest on Nov. 27 in Clarksville, Tenn., and his family members say they have been overwhelmed by the love and support from the beloved singer’s fans.

Tillis’ daughter, Pam Tillis, shared some thoughts on Facebook about her father’s passing and thanked those who reached out with love and prayers.

“We are so grief stricken,” Tillis wrote, adding, “I am awed and humbled by his legacy and the outpouring of love and support we are receiving.”

Tillis died from reported respiratory failure at the age of 85 on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida.

The country icon is known for his long-running career, which featured more than 60 albums and numerous hits singles. Among his biggest hits were “Coca Cola Cowboy,” “I Ain’t Never” and “Memory Maker.”

In addition to his own solo career, Tillis was also a prominent songwriter in Nashville, having written songs like Kenny Rogers‘ “Ruby (Don’t Take Your Love to Town),” and Waylon Jennings’ “Mental Revenge.” He co-wrote “Detroit City,” which was recorded by Tom Jones and Bobby Bare. He also co-wrote Brenda Lee’s hit “Emotions.”

A memorial service took place in Florida on Nov. 25, and he was laid to rest on Nov. 27 in Clarksville, Tenn., but his family is also reportedly planning a public memorial service in January for fans and members of the music industry. The event will be held in Nashville, with details announced at a later date.