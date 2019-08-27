Matt Stell Performs ‘Prayed for You’ During ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)

Matt Stell is climbing up the charts with his debut single, “Prayed for You,” from his freshman EP, Everywhere But On. Stell likely didn’t imagine, when he wrote the romantic song with Allison Veltz and Ash Bowers, that he would get the chance to travel to a tropical location to perform during a wedding ceremony for one of the hottest reality TV talent shows, proving the power of a song knows no limits.

“I had the opportunity to go down to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and play this song at a wedding for the Bachelor in Paradise, which was incredible,” Stell boasted to PopCulture.com. “They’re not overselling it when they say paradise; it was one of the coolest places I’ve ever been. I was only there for like 22 hours but it was great.”

The ceremony sees Krystal Neilson and Chris Randone tie the knot in front of friends, family, and other former contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. While Neilson and Randone might have gotten their start by being on TV, Stell felt the love during the televised ceremony.

“It was really cool to see all those people come together just to celebrate two folks, and just get to be a part of that special event for them, or for anybody,” reflected the singer. “I’m always pretty humble whenever people wanna include this song in a wedding, or in a playlist to a boyfriend or girlfriend, because I make music for that reason. My favorite songs touch me in a certain way, so it’s really cool to think that other people feel the same way, and it was cool to do it on a big old TV show too.”

“Prayed for You” is in the Top 15 and climbing, and will probably stay on the charts for several more weeks, but Stell is already thinking about what song he will release next. It’s a topic he loves to think about, even if he has no idea which song will be chosen.

“We don’t know what the next single is, but it is a lot of fun to get to talk about a next single,” admitted Stell. “We’re enjoying it. I’m really fortunate to be a part of a really great team, and I really trust and value their input. So once I write these songs, I pretty much have a lot of creative latitude, so when I turn in songs, for a project, I genuinely believe in all of them.

“Whatever ones get sorted through and chosen that might be the next single, I really just put that in the hands of the people that have done it before,” he added. “I have my own opinions, but it’s fun to hear what everybody thinks, ’cause there is a multitude of opinions.”

The Bachelor in Paradise episode featuring Stell airs Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Mat Hayward