Martina McBride Brings Christmas Cheer to Families Across the U.S.

Martina McBride teamed up with Cracker Barrel to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to five deserving families this season for the Joy of Christmas contest, hosted by the restaurant. The Old Country Store flew each family in from across the U.S. to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime weekend getaway in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Teaming up with Cracker Barrel on this exciting campaign is really what the holidays are all about – bringing families together to make lasting memories,” McBride told PopCulture.com. “I look forward to spending time with each family on my The Joy of Christmas Tour and celebrating in the holiday spirit.”

The families met the music icon and attended her sold out performance with the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for her eight-city The Joy of Christmas Tour.

“It’s so special to be here in Nashville in my hometown and getting to play for some of my friends,” she said. “It’s a little nerve wracking but it’s really special to be here especially in this symphony hall with the Nashville Symphony.”

The Nashville Symphony isn’t the only orchestra the 14-time Grammy nominee has performed with on this tour. The 52-year-old has also incorporated local brass bands from each city on the tour, putting a jazzier take on some of her favorite Christmas carols.

McBride has plenty to keep her busy these days besides her Christmas tour. She recently published her new cookbook, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, and just launched show on Food Network, Martina’s Table, which debuted Nov. 18.

“It’s a really fun show,” McBride said. “I think it gives a little glimpse behind the scenes of how I really cook in my kitchen with my friends and family.”

“Having a show on Food Network is a dream come true,” she added. “We’ve filmed the first season and it’s been so fun and exciting to be able to share some of my favorite recipes and stories.”

McBride admitted having her own cooking show was a perfect fit for her life right now.

“I’d love to do a cooking show, actually,” McBride hinted to PopCulture.com. “I think it would be so much fun. I mean, it seems like a natural progression, and I love watching those shows on TV. It’d be kind of a dream come true.”

Food Network seemed equally excited to have the singer join their family.

“Martina McBride has shared her love of music for years, impressing audiences around the globe and earning industry accolades. Now, she is sharing her passion for cooking and entertaining with fans, showcasing even more of her impressive talents in the kitchen,” said Courtney White, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network and HGTV. “With her creative recipes and inviting personality, everyone will feel welcome at Martina’s Table.”

Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill and members from Little Big Town are all expected to make an appearance for what McBride calls a “Friendsmas brunch.”

Purchase Martina’s Kitchen Mix, and find a list of all of her upcoming shows, by visiting her website.