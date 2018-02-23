Maren Morris is Excited to Be Breaking Boundaries With Her Modeling Career

Maren Morris is not only a singer and a songwriter, but she’s also a model. The 27-year-old signed with the famous Wilhelmina modeling agency last year

“I think I’m probably Wilhelmina’s shortest model to have signed,” Morris quipped to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I actually got to go to New York fashion week last week, and I went to my first fashion show. I was invited by Oscar de la Renta’s team and they dressed me. That was my first time going to anything of that caliber. I’d never been to a fashion show before. And so to be a country representative just in the audience even at a fashion show, it just felt very major to be a women in country music and be breaking those boundaries.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For Morris, her blossoming modeling career is just another way to express her creativity, much like she does with her music.

“I love fashion and I love having your own style, and I think I married the two with my music pretty well. So to be recognized by a national agency like Wilhelmina and be the first country artist signed to – that was a really big deal. I’m looking forward to once my second album is in the mix, what they bring to the table as far as fashion and beauty go. It’s been really fun working with them, and they treated me to my first fashion show. That’s the stuff that you think about as a little girl and you dream about doing before you ever even get signed or anything like that. So, that was a cool thing to experience.”

Morris, who reveals she will wear a short white dress in her upcoming wedding to Ryan Hurd, plans on having her sophomore album out later this year.

“I’m kind of getting out of my comfort zone on this next record but I’m still writing with a lot of the same friends of mine that were on the first,” Morris explains. “That kind of shapes the sound for me is just connecting the dots of all the songs.So it’s a little bit of everything but still really rooted in a country where I’ll always be.”