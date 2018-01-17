Maren Morris Wants Her Wedding to ‘Feel Like a Party’

Maren Morris got engaged to fiancé Ryan Hurd last July, and the pair is soon approaching their Spring wedding. While both Morris and Hurd share the profession of singer-songwriter, Morris doesn’t want their nuptials to focus on their careers.

“Ryan and I are given attention all the time, and I feel like it’s a year of us being celebrated because we make music and we had really incredible years,” the singer told Taste of Country. “The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there.”

“I want it to feel like a party,” she added. “I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

As for what she’s going to serve at that dinner, Morris said that “food trucks would be awesome.”

She also shared her thoughts on dessert, as well as one of the most important aspects of the big day.

“I haven’t really decided on cake stuff, I’m not a cake person. I love tiramisu so I might make a tiramisu cake,” the singer said. “Oysters, things that we like to do. And have all of our close friends and family there to celebrate with us.”

While the 27-year-old says the pair haven’t nailed down all the details, she has thought about a dress, taking inspiration from the short style her mom wore on her own wedding day.

“She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Morris recently told People of her mom. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress — just dreaming something up really cool, but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back, but I know it’ll be perfect.”

