Maren Morris Releases ‘Dear Hate’ With Vince Gill in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris released a song about love conquering hate at the most appropriate time.

The country singer revealed on social media that she wrote a song titled “Dear Hate” three years ago, but never released it until now. Vince Gill is also featured on the track that was released on Monday, Oct. 2, following the tragic event that occurred in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The Grammy-winner felt it was the “right time” to share this song with the world after lives were taken during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

In addition to releasing the song, Morris revealed that she will be donating the profits to the Music City Cares Fund.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time,” Morris wrote in the Instagram post debuting “Dear Hate.” “Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for. Here is Dear Hate. Any cent I see from this I’m donating to the Music City Cares Fund.”

The mass shooting in Las Vegas had claimed 59 lives as of now, with more than 500 people injured. The attack makes it the deadliest shooting in United States history.

Morris played at the three-day festival on Friday, just 48 hours before the massacre.

She reflected on the event in another Instagram post earlier on Monday. “We played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. It was one of my favorite shows and festivals to be on. We were all singing,” she wrote. “I’m in shock over this unfair, senseless tragedy and heartbroken for the lives taken too soon.”

As Morris sings, “Love’s gonna conquer all.”