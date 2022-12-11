Maren Morris Calls out Meghan Markle's Haters After Netflix Documentary Release

Thanks to the release of their Netflix documentary, Meghan Markle's haters have, unfortunately, come out in droves. But, there's one country singer who's sticking up in her defense — Maren Morris. According to Us Weekly, Morris said in a TikTok that she doesn't understand the hate that the Duchess of Sussex gets.

On Friday, Morris shared a TikTok in which she noted that she has a few "questions" surrounding the Markle matter. She said, "This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it's unfathomable to me. People are saying, 'Oh, a woman should never take a man away from his family. That's all that this is.' Um, have you seen this family?" The singer then shared a little historical perspective about the situation and captioned her post with "the monarchy fascination continues."

Morris brought up the abdication of King Edward VII, who stepped down in the 1930s to marry Wallis Simpson. She also acknowledged how Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's sister, was not allowed to marry Peter Townsend. The "My Church" singer even brought up Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. She recalled, "When we talk about Princess Di, she didn't leave her children, but she left the family." After sharing her knowledge of British royal history, Morris remarked that she's unsure why Meghan has faced such an uphill battle when it comes to the press (and, consequently, public opinion).

"I just don't [understand it]. I never have," she continued. "But people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries." Morris added, "This all feels very pointed at one woman, as it mostly always has [been] in history." The country singer shared her concerns a day after Harry and Meghan's docuseries was released. Harry & Meghan wasted no time in causing a stir, as the couple spoke at length about the hardships that they've dealt with ever since they first went public with their romance. They've faced so much backlash since the release of the docuseries that their representative even shared a statement in their defense in order to clear up one significant misconception.

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight. "This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."