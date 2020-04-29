Maren Morris Takes Baby Hayes Outside for Some Sunshine in Sweet New Photo

✖

Maren Morris and her son Hayes are enjoying the weather in Nashville, stepping outside to take in the sunshine during a recent outing. Morris shared a photo of the duo's sunny day on social media on Tuesday, posting a snap of herself wearing a hat and sunglasses and cradling her snoozing son on her chest in a leopard-print sling. "We finally went outside!" she wrote along with a sunflower emoji.

On April 10, Morris celebrated her 30th birthday with a snap of herself inside her house, a TV on behind her as she held a drink in one hand and Hayes in the other, smiling down at her son in a tank top and sweatpants. "Thirty, social distancing and thriving," she wrote.

Morris shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, who recently told Entertainment Tonight that his wife had actually suggested their son's name years ago. "It was all Maren's decision," Hurd said. "We stayed up late one night a couple years ago and I think we had too many drinks. Maren said, 'What would you name a boy if you had one?' and I was like, 'I always thought the name Hayes was cool' and she remembered it." The infant's middle name, Andrew, also has special significance to his parents. "[It's] my little brother's name that passed away a few years ago," Hurd shared. "So, that was a really cool way to honor him and my family."

The "Every Other Memory" singer added that his wife is "excited to just not be pregnant anymore," sharing that Morris is doing "great" after undergoing an emergency C-section. Morris opened up about Hayes' birth journey in an Instagram post on March 27, sharing that she was in labor for 30 hours. "Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand," she wrote. "All that mattered was that he got here safely."

Morris also thanked the hospital workers who took care of her and Hayes before praising other moms. "The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post," she wrote. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."