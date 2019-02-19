Maren Morris Struggling With Insomnia Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Maren Morris is only a few weeks away from the March 9 opening night of her Girl: The World Tour. Although Morris needs all the sleep she can get ahead of the cross-country tour, the singer reveals she is struggling with insomnia as she gets closer to opening night.

“i don’t know if it’s anxiety/excitement about all the sh– I have coming up or what, but once a week, i randomly wake up at 4am and lie awake until my alarm goes off,” Morris shared on social media. “i get so fed up with not falling back asleep I start reading about weird cats & WW2, wtf is going on?!”

Morris will be joined on her Girl: The World Tour by Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn, celebrating the talents of the all-female lineup, and hoping she can inspire more artists to do the same.

“I’m so appreciative of the success I’m having right now, and I never want to make it sound like I’m sad about it,” Morris shared on the Ty Bentli Show. “But I am very concerned for my friends that are putting great music out that are women. It’s so confusing. I’m very proud when they told me I was the most played woman on the radio, country radio, this past year.

“That’s such a huge honor,” she continued, “but I also am like, ‘Where’s Carly [Pearce]? Where’s Cassadee [Pope]? Where’s RaeLynn?’ I want those people to be championed as well. And I also thought Carrie Underwoood gave such a great interview on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast, because she’s the most successful in the whole genre, and she even is vocal about needing more of that love for women’s perspective, or just the human perspective.”

Morris just released her sophomore GIRL album, with the record’s title track serving as the debut single.

“There’s a line in the verse where it says, ‘I don’t like myself right now,’” Morris told SiriusXM’s The Highway. “That’s a really tough message to admit, that I’m not killing it right now. I’m really not on my game. And I just need to accept that for today, and tomorrow is a new day.’ I think that allows people to realize, just because you’re an artist, doesn’t mean that you’re successful every single day, and you’re celebrating that success every day.”

Find a list of all of the Girl: The World Tour dates at MarenMorris.com.

