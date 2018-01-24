Maren Morris Releases New Single, ‘Rich’

Maren Morris is following up her No. 1 “I Could Use a Love Song” hit with a rowdy new single, “Rich.” The singer wrote the tune with Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz.

The sassy song, which says “If I had a dollar every time that I swore you off / And a twenty every time that I picked up when you called / And a crisp new Benjamin for when you’re here then gone again / And a dollar every time I was right about you after all / I’d be rich,” was inspired by guys who are clearly not in a relationship looking for true love.

“I wrote this song, basically, as a kiss-off to any guy that tries to pull a fast one on you,” Morris says (quote via Nash Country Daily). “And it’s happened so many times that if you had a dollar for every time it happened, you’d be rolling in it.”

Chances are, “Rich” was written before Morris began dating her future husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd. The two, who became engaged last summer and plan to marry this Spring, plan on having an unpretentious, low-key, fun-filled wedding.

“I want it to feel like a party,” Morris recently told Taste of Country. “I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

Morris also recently collaborated with producer Zedd and electronic music duo Grey for a new song, “The Middle.”

“I’m so excited we’re finally able to share ‘The Middle’ with the world,” Morris said (quote via People). “Zedd was so great to work with and so easy-going, it felt like we’d been working together for years. The sound is reflective of my many influences as an artist – a little bit country, little pop, little R&B, relatable, emotional and catchy as hell. There are no limits with this song and I can’t wait to see how the fans react.”

“Rich” is scheduled to hit radio on Feb. 12. It is currently available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/MarenMorris