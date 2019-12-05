Maren Morris Shows off Her Baby Bump Poolside While in Hawaii

Maren Morris is currently expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, and the parents-to-be are taking some time to relax ahead of their little one’s arrival with a trip to Kihei, Hawaii. On Wednesday, Dec. 5, Morris gave fans a peek at their poolside vacation, posting a snap of herself sitting on a lounge chair in a purple bikini, her baby bump on display as she looked into the distance.

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Dec 4, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

“Someone send a good virgin pina colada recipe,” she wrote, adding with a hashtag that she has officially entered her second trimester.

“Hello babies,” Hurd commented.

Morris announced her pregnancy in October with a photo of herself and Hurd taken during a maternity shoot.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she wrote, referencing her sophomore album, GIRL. “See you in 2020, little one.”

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

The Texas native gave a hint to her son’s due date in her next post, sharing another snap from her maternity shoot and writing, “got another Aries in the mix. uh oh.” Morris’ birthday is April 10, and the Aries zodiac sign covers March 21 — April 19.

Morris told Radio.com that because of her album and the fact that she is surrounded by women, she was convinced she’d be having a girl.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” she explained. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew.”

“I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women,” she continued. “And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy!”

Though she was surprised by the result, Morris shared that she was no less excited.

“Honestly, I was so happy with either,” she said. “But I’ve heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they’re just like, ‘They love their mothers forever!’”

