Maren Morris ‘in Shock’ After Death of Fellow Texan Kylie Rae Harris

Maren Morris is speaking out about the death of fellow Texan, singer Kylie Rae Harris. Harris passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in a three-vehicle crash in north New Mexico, leaving behind a 6-year-old daughter.

“Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock,” Morris wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of Harris. “[Kylie], you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace.”

Fellow Texas artist Pat Green also posted about Harris’ untimely death.

“The music world lost a beautiful, kind, and incredibly talented woman last night….rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris!”

Morris and Green join thousands of fans in mourning the loss of Harris, who was just 30 years old when she passed away.

“Kylie Rae Harris has gone to sing with the angels,” wrote one fan. “She was quintessentially Texan. Talented. Brash. Fun. Passionate. Beautiful. Our hearts are broken.”

“There simply are no words, the heaviest heart for the most beautiful lady,” said another, while one person just wrote, “fly high,” along with several heart emojis.

“I am sorry for your loss and your daughters loss of her beautiful mother,” said one person.

The news of Harris’ death was announced by her publicist, in a statement released to Billboard.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” the statement read. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Harris was on her way to play in a festival in Taos, New Mexico, when she was in the fatal crash. A 16-year-old driver was also killed, while the third driver escaped without injury. While an official cause of the accident has yet to be determined, news station KOAT reports that alcohol was likely a factor.

