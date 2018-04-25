Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Wedding Video

One month after Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd married in Nashville, Tenn., the new bride is sharing a video of her special day on social media.

“One month ago, I married my best friend and we threw a kicka–– wedding,” wrote Morris. “Hope y’all enjoy.”

The video shows snippets of Morris and Hurd, who wed on March 24, in various parts of the wedding and reception, which appears to live up to what Morris hoped for her big day.

“Ryan and I are given attention all the time, and I feel like it’s a year of us being celebrated because we make music and we had really incredible years,” Morris revealed to Taste of Country before they got married. “The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there.”

“I want it to feel like a party,” she added. “I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

Morris and Hurd followed their wedding with a lengthy trip to Bora Bora, which brought out the romantic side of Morris.

“It is a miracle that I am awake right now before you, so I’ll write this quick,” Morris wrote in a sweet letter to Hurd while in Bora Bora. “I remember the day I first saw you and how painfully attractive you were. Yes, I’m shallow, but it’s true. We wrote a song Tim McGraw later recorded, had lunch at Mojo, and that’s when I got to know you. You were kind and told the first of many Dad jokes I’d come to hear over the years. Then a bee flew up your shirt and your reflexes were so quick and hilarious, I tried to stifle a laugh.

“That was 5 years ago and the universe had its plan to make us wait, but wait we did, and now I feel like I’m the luckiest human to be yours,” she continued. “I don’t think we really abide by the whole ‘soulmate’ concept, because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you. We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you. We made it one whole week of marriage, and we haven’t called it quits, so that’s something to celebrate. Now wake up, and let’s go have a drink before noon in this beautiful place to celebrate your music video being out. I love you, Ryan Hurd.”

Morris will hit the road with Niall Horan this summer. Dates can be found on her website.

