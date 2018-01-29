Maren Morris and Fiance Ryan Hurd Geek out Over Pre-Grammy Festivities

It’s safe to say country music artist Maren Morris and fiancé Ryan Hurd had a pretty stellar weekend celebrating the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards in New York City.

The two took to social media to boast multiple photos freaking out over the significance of the weekend, especially after receiving a shout-out from legendary music performer Clive Davis at the Pre-Grammy gala.

The “I Could Use a Love Song” crooner shared a photo with Hurd and RCA president and CEO Neil Portnow from the red carpet of the pre-GRAMMY party, gushing over the “perfect Grammy kickoff.”

“Soda water & [lemon] + sit with [Thomas Rhett] & [Charles Kelly] + freak the f*** out over [Alicia Keys] tributing Jay-Z + get a shout out from Clive about you and your fiancé = Perfect GRAMMY kickoff,” Morris wrote in the caption.

Hurd also took to Instagram to share his excitement for the weekend, writing that it felt like he and Morris were at the “epicenter of the musical universe.”

“Had such a fun night. Felt like we were at the epicenter of the musical universe. Also, we got the final shout out from Clive Davis to end the night so I’m taking this opportunity to announce my retirement. What a great night,” he wrote beneath a photo of him and Morris from the pre-GRAMMYs gala.

Later, he shared a photo of Morris in the silver dress she wore to the GRAMMYs ceremony with the simple, adoring caption, “Perfect.”

Morris was nominated in “Best Country Solo Performance” for her No. 1 hit “I Could Use a Love Song,” but ultimately lost to Chris Stapleton for “Either Way.” However, the 27-year-old did take the stage to perform with the Brothers Osbourne and Eric Church to honor the victims of gun violence at various musical events, like the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting and the Manchester bombing.

The quartet sang Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” on a somber stage with a background of names of those who perished.

Morris retweeted the Brothers Osborne’s Twitter account after their performance, writing “I love you guys. That was magical.”