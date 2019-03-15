Maren Morris Reveals the ‘Hardest Part’ of Her Marriage to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, have never had a conventional relationship. The couple, who met in a writing session, married almost a year ago, shortly before Morris left to cross the globe with Niall Horan on his Flicker World Tour. As a result, Morris and Hurd didn’t have much time to enjoy newlywed bliss, which in hindsight Morris admits was painful for both of them.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship,” Morris told Esquire. “We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan. It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris and Hurd decided early on to embrace couples therapy – a decision Morris says has been positive in every way.

“Getting married made me want to better myself and figure out why I do the things I do,” Morris acknowledged. “And, for my own mental health, as I go deeper and deeper into this world of music, I need another outlet besides writing songs to get out what I’m feeling.”

In spite of their busy schedules, with Morris on her Girl: The World Tour after releasing her sophomore GIRL album, and Hurd busy with his own music career, the 28-year-old reveals they are also considering adding to their family, which is why they committed to therapy.

“Talking about the possibility of having kids,” she continued, “I would like our minds to be as doctored up before we bring another person into the world.”

Morris’ marriage to Hurd might have started out challenging, but as they continue to work hard, Morris reveals the two are now better than ever, together and separate, and ready to face whatever comes their way.

“It was a tough summer,” Morris conceded. “But we have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better.”

“I have always loved him,” she added, “but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”

Morris recently sold-out her Nashville tour stop, at the Ryman Auditorium, on her Girl: The World Tour. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows, and purchase GIRL, at Morris’ website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan MacMedan