Maren Morris Reveals Dates for Girl: The World Tour

One day after announcing new music, Maren Morris revealed that she’ll soon be heading out on the road, announcing her headlining Girl: The World Tour on Thursday, Jan. 17.

The trek will begin in March in Chicago, taking Morris to venues across the country before the Texas native heads across the pond to Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., the Netherlands and Ireland before visiting Australia to conclude the run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris will be accompanied by Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn on select dates, and presale for the trek begins tomorrow. Fans can sign up for Morris’ fan club for early access tickets. Tickets will go onsale to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

On Thursday, fans will be able to hear “Girl,” the first single from Morris’ as-yet-unannounced second album, for the first time when it premieres on country radio at 5 p.m. ET. It will later be released at midnight, and Morris shared her excitement for fans to hear the track in a tweet on Wednesday.

“The time has finally come. I’ve been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day,” she wrote, adding on Thursday, “Can’t effing wait for you to hear it.”

Morris’ tour will began just around one month after the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, which find the singer up for five trophies including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Record of the Year.

See a full list of tour dates below.

March 9 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

March 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 15 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

March 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

March 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

March 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

March 23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

March 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

March 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

March 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

April 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

April 18 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

April 19 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

April 20 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre

April 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

April 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

May 2 – Washington, DC – Anthem

May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 4 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

May 9 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

May 17 – Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theatre

May 18 – Cologne, Germany – Kantine

May 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte

May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

May 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

May 24 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

May 25 – Leeds, U.K. – O2 Academy Leeds

May 26 – Glasgow, U.K. – O2 Academy Glasgow

May 27 – Manchester, U.K. – Albert Hall

May 29 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy Bristol

May 30 – Birmingham, U.K. – O2 Institute

May 31 – London, U.K. – Royal Albert Hall

Aug. 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Logan Campbell Centre

Aug. 17 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Town Hall

Aug. 19 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane City Hall

Aug. 21 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Theatre

Aug. 22 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

Aug. 23 – Canberra, Australia – UC Refectory

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran