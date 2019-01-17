Maren Morris Reveals Dates for Girl: The World Tour

One day after announcing new music, Maren Morris revealed that she’ll soon be heading out on the road, announcing her headlining Girl: The World Tour on Thursday, Jan. 17.
The trek will begin in March in Chicago, taking Morris to venues across the country before the Texas native heads across the pond to Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., the Netherlands and Ireland before visiting Australia to conclude the run.
Morris will be accompanied by Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn on select dates, and presale for the trek begins tomorrow. Fans can sign up for Morris’ fan club for early access tickets. Tickets will go onsale to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
On Thursday, fans will be able to hear “Girl,” the first single from Morris’ as-yet-unannounced second album, for the first time when it premieres on country radio at 5 p.m. ET. It will later be released at midnight, and Morris shared her excitement for fans to hear the track in a tweet on Wednesday.
“The time has finally come. I’ve been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day,” she wrote, adding on Thursday, “Can’t effing wait for you to hear it.”
Morris’ tour will began just around one month after the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, which find the singer up for five trophies including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Record of the Year.
See a full list of tour dates below.
March 9 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
March 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 15 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
March 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
March 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
March 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
March 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
March 23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
March 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
March 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
March 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
April 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
April 18 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
April 19 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
April 20 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre
April 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
April 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
April 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
May 2 – Washington, DC – Anthem
May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 4 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
May 9 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
May 17 – Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theatre
May 18 – Cologne, Germany – Kantine
May 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte
May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan
May 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
May 24 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy
May 25 – Leeds, U.K. – O2 Academy Leeds
May 26 – Glasgow, U.K. – O2 Academy Glasgow
May 27 – Manchester, U.K. – Albert Hall
May 29 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy Bristol
May 30 – Birmingham, U.K. – O2 Institute
May 31 – London, U.K. – Royal Albert Hall
Aug. 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Logan Campbell Centre
Aug. 17 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Town Hall
Aug. 19 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane City Hall
Aug. 21 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Theatre
Aug. 22 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
Aug. 23 – Canberra, Australia – UC Refectory
