Maren Morris Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Latest Photo Sparks Speculation

Maren Morris married husband Ryan Hurd in March of this year, and the country singer’s latest social media post had fans wondering if the pair is planning on becoming parents sooner rather than later.

On Nov. 30, Morris posted a shot of herself and Hurd posing in front of the Sacré-Coeur in Paris, though her caption seems to have been misinterpreted by a few anxious fans.

“Gonna have your babies,” she wrote along with a black heart emoji.

gonna have your babies. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HTVEVA7vBD — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 30, 2018

In response to the tweet, one fan wrote, “MURD babies?! ‘blocked in my 2019 calendar.’”

Despite the fan’s enthusiasm, Morris quickly shut down the speculation with a tweet of her own.

“Omg no I’m not pregnant,” she wrote. “If I was I’d send out a sonogram emoji.”

Omg no I’m not pregnant. If I was I’d send out a sonogram emoji. 😂 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 30, 2018

Prior to their stop at the Sacré-Coeur, Morris and Hurd visited the Eiffel Tower, stopping to post in front of the iconic structure as Hurd gave his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek.

“We’re still newlyweds, right?” Morris wrote alongside the snap.

The Texas native recently opened up to Taste of Country about expanding her family, sharing that she hasn’t quite decided how many children she’d like one day.

“I sometimes want a bunch a kids, because I’ll watch The Family Stone and I’m like ‘Oh my God there’s like five kids in this family that grow up and they’re all like crazy and friends,’” she said. “I don’t know. It depends on what we can handle.”

Instead of babies, Morris is currently focused on her second album, which is officially completed and awaiting release. The record will follow 2016’s Hero, which earned Morris a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “My Church.”

As a newlywed, Morris’ upcoming album will likely feature a few love songs, though the 28-year-old looks to her husband for feedback on all of her material, regardless of its content.

“He would never say, ‘I don’t like this song,’” Morris explained of Hurd. “He would just be like, ‘I like this part and this part, but I think this other song you did last week is way cooler.’”

“I just kind of have a feeling in his reaction if he’s freaking out or not about it,” she added. “But ultimately — and this has always been the case — I have to be obsessed with it first.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer