Maren Morris Says Kacey Musgraves’ Latest Album Inspires ‘All Kinds of Feelings In Me’

Kacey Musgraves recently released two songs from her upcoming album, Golden Hour, and the response she has received has been nothing short of positive. Along with praise from fans, Musgraves’ new material has also earned applause from her country music peers, including singer Maren Morris.

Another year, another album of @KaceyMusgraves that is inspiring all kinds of feelings in me. You always remind me that you should never water your art down to appease others. Kacey, you’re the quintessential Texas badass. 🦋🚀 pic.twitter.com/yIecJApq11 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 23, 2018

“Another year, another album of @KaceyMusgraves that is inspiring all kinds of feelings in me,” Morris wrote on Twitter. “You always remind me that you should never water your art down to appease others. Kacey, you’re the quintessential Texas badass.”

Both Musgraves and Morris hail from the Lonestar State, and the pair’s friendship was one of the reasons Morris made the move to Nashville. Though their musical styles aren’t quite so similar, the two women are both trailblazers when it comes to making way for females in country music.

“Kacey played a big role in my life just by getting my ass to this town,” Morris told Wide Open Country. “I had no idea before I moved here that songwriting was a ‘five days a week’ job. She enlightened me and it was really cool to see because I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can actually write for a living and go into an office.’ I felt like it was very grown up, even though you’re still writing songs.”

Musgraves released two songs from Golden Hour, “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies.” The former is a wistful admission that things just aren’t meant to be, while the latter details the feeling of a new relationship.

On Feb. 26, Musgraves performed “Space Cowboy” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, donning a sequined jumpsuit and backed by her band, who was dressed in matching purple suits.

Golden Hour is scheduled for release on March 30.

Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com