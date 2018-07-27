Maren Morris Responds to Carrie Underwood Collaboration Report

Maren Morris is currently working on her next album, and fans are eager to hear any details the singer is able to share about her upcoming project.

Unfortunately for fans, a recent interview Morris did with Keeping Track seems to have been mistranslated, with reports indicating that the singer had reached out to fellow country star Carrie Underwood for a collaboration.

According to Morris, that’s not the case, but she does hope to work with Underwood someday.

In response to an article reporting that the pair would be collaborating, Morris tweeted, “I LOVE Carrie! However, I think there was something lost in translation with this Billboard Brazil interview I did.”

I LOVE Carrie! However, I think there was something lost in translation with this Billboard Brazil interview I did. What I actually said was we wrote together years ago and the interviewer asked if we’d collaborate one day and I replied “Maybe someday! That’d be amazing.” https://t.co/mSVtbg6tAn — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 26, 2018

She continued, “What I actually said was we wrote together years ago and the interviewer asked if we’d collaborate one day and I replied ‘Maybe someday! That’d be amazing.’”

Morris did note in the interview that other dream collaborators include Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, which isn’t too much of a stretch for someone whose latest hit was a collaboration with EDM DJ Zedd (the pair released “The Middle” with Grey earlier this year).

“I’d love to work with Ed Sheeran because he’s just so sentimental and composes all of his songs, so as a songwriter [with] my repertoire I feel like [it’d be] a good fit,” she said. “Bruno Mars, too … I think as an artist, I will always stroll between the country world and the pop world because if I had to choose, I would choose both.”

The 28-year-old also told the outlet that her upcoming album will be a bit different sonically from her first studio effort, 2016’s Hero, but with many of the same elements.

“I think it’s going to be slightly more pop and soulful than Hero, but not as pop as Zedd’s song [‘The Middle’]. So the definitive answer is that it will be a bit like Hero,” she shared. “The pop sound is probably going to be more interesting at this stage, but the country will still prevail.”

Morris also revealed an album tidbit with fans on Twitter after the mistaken report, writing that there will be two features on her upcoming project.

There are 2 features on this next record, though. 😊 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 26, 2018

Still no word on when said album will be released, but we can’t wait until it is!

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings