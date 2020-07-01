Maren Morris Goes 'Motor-Floatin' With Baby Hayes

✖

Maren Morris' son has already clocked in plenty of hours on the water, and his mom shared a few more over the weekend when she posted a photo of herself and baby Hayes lounging at the lake. In the snap, Morris and her son were sitting in a white golf-cart inspired float with both Hayes and Morris wearing matching cactus-print swimsuits. They also had on coordinating sunglasses and the vodka soda in Morris' hand was also green to match the float and suits. "Motor-floatin,'" she wrote, alongside a golfing emoji.

The comments on the photo were filled with messages from Morris' friends including Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane, who wrote, "The has to be the best thing I have ever seen." "This is incredible," added Lindsay Ell, while Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild proclaimed the photo "Adorable!!" Morris' fans also inquired about her and Hayes' matching swimsuits and the golf cart float, which Morris revealed were from Mott50 and Funboy, respectively. "I spent way too much money on floats from this brand," Morris joked to one fan. On her Instagram Story, Morris shared another snap on the float, which she captioned, "Before the tantrum."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 30, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Morris shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, who has also enjoyed plenty of quality lake time with his son. For Father's Day, Morris posted a photo of Hurd standing on a dock of a lake and holding Hayes in one arm, a mug in his other hand. "I knew I wanted your babies from the beginning," Morris wrote. "Now we have this perfect little treasure that finally smiles at us. Happy first Father’s Day, [Ryan Hurd]. Hayes and I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Hurd previously told PEOPLE that adjusting to life as a dad has been pretty seamless. "The whole first month has sort of been making sure that her relationship with this kid is rock solid and making sure that he's supported," he shared. "I change a lot of diapers, and I keep my hands constantly busy cleaning or making bottles and stuff like that. It's mostly just made me hyper-aware of my responsibility to the two of them. But I don't feel like a different human. I still talk to my friends every day and have all my hobbies and still love my work. There's just another part of the equation now."