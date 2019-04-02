Maren Morris Debuts New Long Blond Hair While on Girl: The World Tour

Maren Morris is about to find out if blonds really do have more fun! The “GIRL” singer just debuted a new, long blond hairdo, while on her Girl: the World Tour.

Morris captioned the photo with “EXTRA,” with several of her famous friends quickly adding their own responses.

“Ughhhhhh queeeeeen,” Cassadee Pope wrote, along with the flame emoji.

“Omg,” wrote Lucy Hale, using the heart emoji.

“ALWAYS” said RaeLynn, using seven flame emojis.

“WHOOOOO IS SHEEEEEE,” wrote JoJo.

“Wooooooaaaaaaahhhhh,” said Lauren Alaina.

Lindsay Ell said, “YESSSSS. Damn.,” while Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild simply posted the flame emoji.

Chris Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, got in on the action, writing, “Holy babetown batman.”

Even Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne had something to say, commenting with “SWOON.”

Morris kicked off her Girl: The World Tour in March, one day after releasing her sophomore GIRL album, which includes the sexy song, “RSVP.” Morris wrote the song with Natalie Hemby, Jon Randall and Mark Trussell, as a way to embrace her confidence within herself.

“It’s definitely the most confident I’ve ever been with my body, my sexuality and my prowess, and that was fun to tap into. If you do it in the right way and it’s almost silly, it’s believable. That’s my favorite part about those ’90s R&B jams, they’re so good they’re almost a joke. So we tapped into that.”

Morris has not been shy about any facet of her life lately, including that she has been to therapy, partly to help her cope with her success.

“I think I’ve been tackling a lot of personal growth,” Morris told InStyle. “I started going to therapy for the first time last year, because I don’t want my personal life or my professional life to be so different from each other that I can’t come home at the end of the day and talk to my husband about it or have him talk to me about his career. I just have been working on a lot of things, emotionally. Getting married was so wonderful last year, and I feel like that’s just become such a huge priority, obviously, for me.”

Morris will have plenty of chances to debut her new hairdo. In addition to her ongoing Girl: The World Tour, which just added a few new shows, she will also head to the 2019 ACM Awards this weekend. Besides her nomination for Female Artist of the Year, Morris is also one of the performers scheduled to take the stage during the live broadcast.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

