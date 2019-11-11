Maren Morris Celebrates Veterans Day: ‘I’ve Had a Lot of Military in My Family’

On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Americans are stopping to take a moment to praise those who are serving or have served in the military, including Maren Morris. The singer is opening up about the significance of Veterans Day, and why it is an especially important occasion for her.

“I’ve had a lot of military in my family,” Morris told Radio.com. “My grandfather was a frogman in the Navy in World War II. My cousin until recently flew Marine One for the president. I’ve had a lot of ties to it. And then, I’ve gotten the opportunity to play on a lot of military bases over the years. They are the most fun and respectable people, because they wanna enjoy the music. I really never take for granted that I get this role to bring a message and lyrics I’ve written, and hopefully a positive vibe to people. That’s not lost on me that that’s a really lucky thing to get to do for a living.

“So I think that I have those men in my family to thank,” she added. “And also the men and women that spend so many years away from home, and miss so many birthdays and holidays and graduations, and really wonderful moments with their friends and family, so I can get to do this silly thing for a living.”

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, will welcome their first child, a boy, into the world next year. While Morris might have been surprised to find out she was pregnant, she was even more surprised to find out she was having a son.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” Morris explained. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew. I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy.”

Morris will rock some maternity wear later this week when she heads to the CMA Awards, where she is nominated for six trophies, and will also perform twice, first with The Highwomen as part of the all-female opening number, and then by herself to sing “GIRL.“

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz