Major Country Singer Plans to 'Move Away' From the Genre

It's a new era in Cassadee Pope's career. The country singer, known for hits like "Wasting All These Tears" and "Thinking of You," is ready to embark on a new stage in her career, revealing that she is "moving away from the country space" and preparing to venture into other genres, including pop rock.

Pope shared the career update in a recent interview with PEOPLE amid the release of her collaboration with Levi Hummon, "RSVP." While fans most associate Pope with her crooning vocals on her country albums, "RSVP" is described by Hummon as not "really a country song, it wasn't really a pop song," but rather a song without a genre that is "just kind of a story of being alone after the party and wishing that the one person you wanted there was there." With the release, Pope said she hopes to step away from country, at least for the time being, and focus more on pop, a shift that would mark a return to her career's beginnings.

"I'm moving away from the country space and going more into pop rock where I came from initially," Pope said. "I'm glad that ['RSVP'] kind of straddles those lines. It's a great kind of bridge for me between what I did before and where I'm headed with my next solo project."

While Pope most recently has become known as one of the biggest country singers, she got her start in the band Hey Monday, a pop band formed in 2008 that included Pope, Mike Gentile, Alex Lipshaw, Michael "Jersey" Moriarty, and Elliot James. Pope wrote two songs and co-wrote the nine other songs on their first studio album, Hold on Tight, which release in October 2008.The EP Beneath It All in 2010 and 2011's The Christmas EP followed before the band took an indefinite hiatus, with Pope then embarking on a solo career, releasing her debut self-titled EP, in 2012.

Pope's career took a major shift into the country sphere when she competed on The Voice Season 3. While all four coaches offered her a place on their team, she ultimately chose Blake Shelton. She became the only female contestant to advance to the Top 4 round and ultimately advance to the semi-finals. She became the first female winner. In the years since her win, Pope has embarked on an impressive country career, releasing several albums and scoring numerous hits. She won the Breakthrough Video of the Year award for "Wasting All These Tears" at the 2014 CMT Music Awards and also took home the award for Top Indie Artist of 2018 at the 2018 Taste of Country Fan Choice Awards. She has also secured numerous nominations for her work in country music.