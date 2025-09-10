Major Country Music Star and Pop Singer Reveal They’re Dating

Darius Rucker is making his relationship with Emily Deahl Instagram official.

The country star, 59, confirmed his romance with the content creator and singer Monday, posting a smiling selfie with his girlfriend in front of the Sphere arena in Las Vegas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wizard of Oz at @spherevegas with my love & my boys. 1000/10!!!!!” Rucker captioned the post.

Deahl, who has nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok and cites her musical influences as Jack White, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury and Elvis Presley, revealed in April that she had moved to London in 2025, the same month that the “Wagon Wheel” singer moved to the British city. Deahl also notably grew up in Rucker’s home state of South Carolina.

While the couple has kept their relationship private until now, Deahl hinted that she was dating someone in an April TikTok video in which she joked, “Missing my man then remembering how many songs I wrote about hating men.”

Rucker was previously married to Beth Leonard, with whom he shares daughter Daniela, 24, and son Jack, 20, for two decades before they announced their split in 2020. (Rucker is also dad to 30-year-old daughter Carolyn from a previous relationship).

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple,” Ruckus wrote on Instagram at the time. “We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

“Our priority will always be our beautiful family,” he continued. “We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.”