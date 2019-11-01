Maddie & Tae, Runaway June Reflect on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 Ending

It was the opportunity of a lifetime for two rising acts, and that experience is now coming to a close. When Carrie Underwood invited Maddie & Tae and Runaway June to open for her on her ambitious Cry Pretty Tour 360, the invitation exposed the duo and trio to thousands and thousands of fans for the first time, not to mention giving them a priceless experience performing on such a large stage. The tour wraps up on Thursday, Oct. 31, with both acts reflecting on the end of an unforgettable era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on Oct 30, 2019 at 2:42pm PDT

“It doesn’t feel real that tomorrow is the last night of the [Cry Pretty Tour 360].” Maddie & Tae posted along with a behind-the-scenes video on social media. “So many memories. We’ll cherish these last few months forever!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Runaway June also commented on the tour’s final night, sharing a photo of them, along with Maddie & Tae, all sharing the stage with Underwood.

“This tour has been such an incredible experience for all of us,” wrote the threesome. “So hard to believe there’s only one show left!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runaway June (@runawayjuneofficial) on Oct 30, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

Maddie & Tae’s Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye put a lot of work into their show, even before the Cry Pretty Tour 360 opening night.

“We hired a creative director,” Dye previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “We knew that with a stage like this and having 35 minutes, we needed to utilize every second that we could. and utilize every bit of the stage. Carrie’s awesome and allowed us to use basically all of the stage and all of the lights. She really set us up to have a great show, but we’d never done anything like it, so we hired a creative director. From the moment we started working with him, it was so much more than just the show.”

Underwood’s final show takes place in Detroit, Michigan. Her next scheduled appearance is on Nov. 13, when she will host the 2019 CMA Awards, as well as perform. Underwood is also nominated for three trophies, including the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The show will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer