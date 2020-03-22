Luke Combs on ‘SNL’: Rewatch His Performances Here

Saturday Night Live may be on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for some fans this weekend was the first time they saw last month’s episode featuring J.J. Watt and Luke Combs. The late-night variety show ran a re-run on Saturday, playing the episode that first aired on Feb. 1. It featured Houston Texans star Watt as the celebrity host, and country singer Combs in a fan-favorite musical guest performance.

Combs’ SNL performance took the world by storm all over again this weekend when his episode aired on the show’s usual time slot. He performed two songs on SNL: “Lovin’ on You” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Both country songs got the live audience moving, and nearly two months later, their impact has not been dulled.

Combs was on SNL to promote the release of his second album, What You See Is What You Get. The 29-year-old broke out in 2014 with his EP The Way She Rides, and followed it up with a full-length album called This One’s For You in 2017. His sophomore record came out in November of 2019.

Combs is likely not complaining about SNL‘s re-runs, which put his music back on many fans’ minds this weekend. Other artists may be getting the same boost, as SNL will stay on hiatus for at least a while longer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SNL‘s last live show was on March 7, and featured host Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd. The show was already scheduled to take two weeks off, but it was meant to return on March 28 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa.

Those plans have changed. According to a report by Variety, the next three SNL telecasts have been post-poned. This is in line with other live shows in New York City, including talk shows, late night shows and game shows.

So far, reports only say that SNL is taking three weeks off, but the break may go on longer, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a stay-at-home order for the state starting this weekend. It mandates that all residents who are not working in essential services or attending essential gatherings must stay home.

Similar orders have been enacted in Illinois and California, and more may come as the pandemic continues. In the meantime, regardless of state policies, experts are asking people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. The CDC’s website has the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on staying healthy.