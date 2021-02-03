Luke Combs Ripped Again for Using Confederate Imagery Amid 'Great Divide' Release

Luke Combs on Sunday surprised fans with the release of his latest song, "The Great Divide," though the release did not go without controversy. As the country singer took to Twitter to share the song with fans, a conversation was sparked about his past usage of Confederate imagery, including the Confederate flag. Combs' latest single is a collaboration with bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings and was initially meant to be part of a bluegrass album that he was working on, a project that has since been shelved, he revealed. In the song, Although the song is not meant to be political, according to the singer, he reflects on the civil unrest that has eclipsed the country in recent years, singing, "Striking matches on the TV / Setting fires on our phones." In the chorus he sings, "We're all so far, so far apart now / It's as deep as it is wide/ We're about to fall apart now / If we can't reach the other side / We gotta find a way across the great divide." As country fans flocked to social media to react to the new song, others took the opportunity to shed light on Combs' past, including his use of Confederate imagery. Scroll down to see what people are saying.

when people say "they don't want to be political"... smdh https://t.co/wfIM9cZCnt pic.twitter.com/l9SkpNLEeQ — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) February 2, 2021 Country singer-song writer Margo Price was the first to spark the discussion, sharing a tweet highlighting instances in which Combs posed with Confederate imagery. In one picture, Combs could be seen standing with a Confederate flag behind him, two other images pointing out a sticker on his guitar featuring the Confederate flag.

Mr. Confederate Flag who flashes a white power sign on SNL doesn't want to be political. Why is it that so many racists don't want to be political know that their kkkandidate lost? pic.twitter.com/aqK2DF55Gp — #BLM_#Vote! 🌊 (@ytooooj) February 2, 2021 Price's tweet also included an image from Combs' controversial Saturday Night Live performance. While singing a verse from "Lovin' On You," the singer held up three fingers to represent "three," though some viewers believed the way in which he held his hand was actually Combs making the "white power sign" during the performance.

You don't want to be political? Civics is intertwined into everything, Luke. Is that a rebel decal and a confederate flag in a song about unity? You can do better. That's a pretty big divide. Accountability first. Try again maybe. — Kara (@ShakaraRiojas) February 2, 2021 While Combs has not responded to those allegations stemming from his SNL performance, he has in the past opened up about his relationship with the Confederate flag. Speaking with Billboard in 2015, the singer reflected on the controversial flag and growing up in the south.

Yeah, don't want to be political, but you wave the confederate flag and flash the white power symbol. Btw, can you articulate the difference between a jungle Asian and a math Asian? If the racist shoe fits… pic.twitter.com/PgYwxgYKS4 — Skydad (@mrtanner) February 2, 2021 He told the outlet, "Where I grew up, I never understood the Confederate flag to be a negative thing. But if the Ku Klux Klan is going to walk around and turn the Confederate flag into their deal ... It's become a symbol of racism to a majority of people. And we live in a country where we have to listen to people's opinions and work it out."

Nah. You don't get to slap the Confederate flag on every available surface, flash the white power sign on SNL and then act like you aren't political. — 6 IS A MAGIC NUMBER RTR 🅰️🐘 (@onepinktee) February 2, 2021 In sharing "The Great Divide," Combs also opened up about his decision to release the song now. He said felt "now was a good time to put this song out with everything that has been and is going on in the world." He said the song isn't "meant to be political or try and tell you what to think or believe; that's not my job."

It's your symbol on your guitar that you seem to hold onto very tightly. You might want to give that sucker up. It's been long enough. It's over. — aaronnoel (@aaronnoel1) February 2, 2021 "It's just me saying how I felt when I wrote it and I wanted y'all to hear it," he continued. "Since it was meant to be on my bluegrass album, it will sound a little different than what y'all are used to hearing from me, but would love for y'all to check it out and let me know what y'all think."