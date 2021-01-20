Luke Combs Performing Pre-Race Concert Ahead of Daytona 500

✖

The 2021 Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, and NASCAR has chosen Luke Combs as this year's pre-race entertainment. The country star will perform a live pre-race concert, his first live show since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"I grew up watching the NASCAR race every Sunday with my granddad; that was our thing," he said in a statement, via Country Now. "I never could have imagined back then that I’d be playing the Daytona 500 one day, so this is super awesome and is something I’m really looking forward to." Combs performed virtually for NASCAR’s season finale in November and his show will be NASCAR's first major live performance since Blake Shelton and Pitbull in early March 2020.

Excited to announce I’ll be performing at the @DAYTONA 500 on February 14! Tune-in to @NASCARONFOX at 1 PM ET to see my performance.#DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Z63NB3B0Bq — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 19, 2021

"The tradition of the Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show has been an incredibly popular hit with race fans," Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. "Luke has been one of the most influential country music stars over the last few years and his fan appeal is incredible. It’s a bonus, too, that he loves our sport. He will help get another thrilling DAYTONA 500, as well as a new NASCAR season, off to an exciting start."

In an email to the Associated Press, Combs said that he "can't wait" to feel the energy of a live show again. "If you would’ve told me back then that I’d be performing at the Daytona 500 one day, I wouldn’t have believed you," he added. The 63rd running of the Daytona 500, which concludes a week of racing, will be attended by a limited number of fans.

"It’s the thing that allows the fan to be connected to the artist in a very intimate way, something that you can’t really explain," Combs shared. "Live music is a way for us to be able to disconnect from everything else, and just be there in the moment. The pandemic has definitely hurt our industry as a whole, but I personally just really miss being on stage every night with the guys and the fans."

"It’s why I do what I do," he continued. "When I said ‘I miss the road, I miss my band’ in my song 'Six Feet Apart,' I really meant it. It’s hard being away from (the fans) and I can’t wait to get back out there." Combs' performance will air at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 14 on FOX.